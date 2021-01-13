National Politics

Mike Pence to attend WVa ceremony for the late Chuck Yeager

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to West Virginia to attend a public celebration for the late Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager.

The ceremony is set for noon Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Pence's office issued a statement Tuesday saying the vice president will attend the celebration for “a pioneer for American aviation.”

Yeager died last month at age 97. The West Virginia native in 1947 became the first person to fly faster than sound.

The ceremony will be open to the public and livestreamed. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Yeager’s wife, Victoria Yeager, also is scheduled to attend.

