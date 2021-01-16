Tupelo mayor’s race: 1 Democrat, 2 Republicans so far

An attorney who is running for mayor of Tupelo, Mississippi, says he wants people of all backgrounds to have equal opportunities to hold city jobs.

Victor Fleitas announced his candidacy Thursday, becoming the first Democrat in the open race.

Lee County Supervisor Todd Jordan and Tupelo City Councilman Markel Whittington are both running for mayor as Republicans.

The current mayor, Democrat Jason Shelton, is not seeking a third term.

Fleitas told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that although he has never held office, he believes his education, knowledge of the law and interaction with government agencies have prepared him to lead Mississippi's sixth-largest city.

Fleitas is the son of Cuban and Puerto Rican immigrants. If elected, he would be the first Hispanic mayor of Tupelo.

Most Mississippi cities are having elections this year. Feb. 5 is the last day for candidates to qualify. Party primaries are April 6, and the general election is June 8.