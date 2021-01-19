Hogan visits Maryland National Guard soldiers at Capitol

Armed members of the Maryland National Guard secures the perimeter around the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington as the House of Representatives continues with its fast-moving House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a week after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) AP

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan traveled to Washington D.C. to visit soldiers from the state’s National Guard and received a security briefing ahead of the presidential inauguration, his office said.

Hogan was joined on Monday by Maryland’s Brigadier Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, who has been chosen to command National Guard troops at the U.S. Capitol, the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress buildings in support of Capitol Police.

The governor sent 500 Maryland National Guard soldiers and 200 state troopers to the Capitol following the attack by supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6. National Guard troops from all over the country have been sent to Washington amid fears that violent extremist groups are targeting the capital in the wake of the deadly insurrection.

“The State of Maryland will do everything we can to protect the transition of power, and we continue to work closely with allied law enforcement and federal partners to support the inauguration,” Hogan said in a news release. “I am looking forward to attending the ceremonies on Wednesday to represent the people of Maryland.”