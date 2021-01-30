Massachusetts congressman has COVID-19 after getting 2 vaccine doses

U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, after receiving both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

A spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Democrat, who attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration last week, confirmed his diagnosis and current asymptomatic status, in a statement, CNN reports.

“This afternoon U.S. Rep. F. Lynch received a positive test result for COVID-19 after a staff member in the congressman’s Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week,” said Molly Rose Tarpey.

Lynch, who intends to isolate and vote by proxy in Congress next week, received his second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot and tested negative for the disease before Biden was sworn in on Jan. 20, according to Tarpey.

She did not detail when the congressman received each of his vaccine doses.

The shot is meant to guard against illness resulting from the virus, but not necessarily the virus itself. The vaccine is considered effective if a fully vaccinated individual contracts COVID-19 and doesn’t experience illness brought on by the disease.

That said, immunity “typically takes a few weeks” to build post-inoculation, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A trio of Democrats — Rep. Bonne Watson Coleman of New Jersey, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois — tested positive for the virus earlier this month after sheltering in place during the Jan. 6 insurrection with members of Congress who refused to mask up, despite the raging pandemic.

