Seattle police: Cops shoot, kill person who fired at them

Seattle police say a person suspected of shooting two others fired at officers Tuesday night and was killed when officers fired back.

Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette says officers were responding to a shooting Tuesday night near the Northwest African American Museum when the suspect came around a corner and fired at the officers.

Officers shot back and the individual was fatally wounded.

Nollette said two victims were shot and one of them died on the way to the hospital. Police believe the suspect knew the victims.

No other injuries were reported.

Nollette said police believe the person who was shot by police might have lived in that Central District neighborhood and had “some sort of a relationship” with the two people he is believed to have shot.

The Force Investigation Team will investigate the police shooting, The Seattle Times reported. Representatives of the Office of Police Accountability and the Office of Inspector General responded to the scene.

The department will release video of the police response and shooting within 72 hours, which is standard policy.