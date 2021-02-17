Florida robbery suspect killed in altercation with police

Miami police fatally shot a man during a confrontation Tuesday night at a mobile home park, officials said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was a suspect in at least five robberies committed between Feb. 8 and Tuesday, Deputy police Chief Ron Papier told news outlets.

The man had been going to commercial businesses with a flare gun, and sometimes a gun, Papier said. Surveillance video from the businesses led police to the Paradise Trailer Park on Tuesday night.

The man walked outside of a mobile home when officers arrived, he said. During an altercation, two officers fired their weapons, he said.

“Tactical robbery detectives found him. They wound up shooting him. First aid was administered. A gun was found,” Papier said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Few other details were released. It was not clear what led to the confrontation or whether the man pointed a weapon at police officer. The names of the officers involved have not been released.