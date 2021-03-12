Florida man charged with being at US Capitol attack

Another Florida man was arrested Wednesday for participating in the January attack on the U.S. Capitol following a rally held by then-President Donald Trump, authorities said.

Kenneth Harrelson, 40, of Titusville, was charged with conspiring to obstruct Congressional proceedings, destroying government property, obstructing official government proceedings and entering restricted property or grounds, according to federal court records. He appeared Thursday in Orlando federal court and was scheduled for a preliminary and detention hearing Monday.

Prosecutors didn't immediately release details about the case.

Harrelson's attorney didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the charges.

A mob objecting to the presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 as members of Congress met to certify the results. At least five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the violence, and two other officers killed themselves after. More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes, with at least 20 of them from Florida.

In the weeks after the attack, Trump was impeached by the U.S. House, which accused him of encouraging the rally crowd to head to the Capitol and then doing nothing to stem the violence. Trump was acquitted by Senate.