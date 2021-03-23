Charleston hopes to form new regional gang task force

Charleston aims to create a gang task force in partnership with other communities in the region.

Charleston police could partner with surrounding law enforcement agencies including Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, Summerville, and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, WCSC-TV reported.

There has been a rise in gang violence over the last two to three years, Charleston police Gang Unit Supervisor Captain Andre Jenkins said.

Charleston police records show that homicide rates doubled in 2020. Jenkins says that's partly because of a link between violent crimes and gang activity.