National Politics

Florida deputies kill shooting suspect

The Associated Press

STUART, Fla.

Florida sheriff's deputies killed a shooter who opened fire on them early Wednesday as they treated a gunshot victim, officials said. The victim also died.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook statement that a caller reported hearing several gunshots. When deputies arrived, they found a victim and began treating him. As they did, a shooter opened fire on them. They returned fire, killing the suspect, the statement said.

No further details were immediately available.

