Alabama trooper arrested on sexual misconduct charge

A veteran state trooper indicted on sexual misconduct and assault charges has been placed on leave, authorities said.

Trooper William J. Fox, 47, of Meridianville was indicted by Madison County grand jurors and surrendered to Huntsville police on Monday.

The state attorney general's office said Fox was indicted on May 4 but did not release any details about the charges.

Court records were not available Tuesday to show whether Fox had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Fox was honored by Central Alabama Crimestoppers as one of its officers of the year for 2019. He previously worked for the Madison Police Department near Huntsville but has been with the state for about 14 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.