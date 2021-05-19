Springfield police shoot 2 men in exchange of gunfire

Springfield police shot two men during a confrontation that began when officers were investigating a homicide.

Both men injured in Monday's confrontation were expected to survive. A woman who was with them was not injured, according to a police spokeswoman.

Police had identified John Hilt, 36, as a person of interest in a homicide that occurred earlier in the week in Springfield. He also had an outstanding warrant from Christian County for resisting arrest.

On Monday, officers followed Hill, another man and a woman to a convenience store. When they tried to arrest Hilt, he fired at detectives, police spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey said in a news release.

Two detective returned fire, injuring the other man. But Hilt and the woman fled. Officers later set up a perimeter at a Welcome Inn and Hilt eventually surrendered, Bailey said.

He had suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and arm in the earlier shooting and was taken to a Springfield hospital.

Both officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.