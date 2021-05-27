Wichita Democrat is 3rd in Kansas House to resign this month

A state lawmaker from Wichita is giving up her seat, making her the third Democrat in the Kansas House to resign this month.

Rep. Elizabeth Bishop told colleagues Wednesday that she wanted to retire and it was her last day in the Legislature. It also was lawmakers' last day in session for the year.

Bishop was first elected to the House in 2016, and she served this year on its health, elections and pensions committees. She was the top Democrat on a committee on water issues.

Democratic state Rep. Brett Parker announced earlier this month that he would step down after helping to start a nonprofit group for helping liberal causes and candidates. Democratic Rep. Jennifer Day announced plans to move into a new home outside her district. Both are from Overland Park.

Democrats in Bishop's district will pick a replacement to serve through the 2022 elections.