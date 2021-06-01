National Politics

Fort Jackson ceremonies commemorate Memorial Day

The Associated Press

FORT JACKSON, S.C.

The U.S. Army’s largest basic training facility, located in South Carolina, is holding ceremonies to commemorate Memorial Day.

Members of leadership at Fort Jackson in Columbia will hold a small event Monday to include remarks by Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., according to officials.

There will also be a wreath presentation, patriotic music from the 282nd Army Band and a 21 gun salute.

Due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is by invitation only.

