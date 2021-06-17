Spokane official says he was forced out because he is Black

The mayor of Spokane, Washington, has ordered an investigation into a case in which a high-ranking city official says he was mistreated by a superior and forced out of his job early because he is Black.

Mayor Nadine Woodward on Thursday directed city officials to hire an outside firm to investigate the allegations of discrimination levied in a Wednesday email by Cupid Alexander, director of Neighborhoods, Housing, and Human Services, against the city administrator.

“The allegations raised in an email yesterday morning are very serious and carry implications for our organization and community,” Woodward said in a news release. “We are taking immediate steps to determine the facts and it will require the city to seek outside assistance to conduct that investigation."

Alexander announced Monday he was leaving his post after less than a year on the job.

He intended to leave on July 31, but City Administrator Johnnie Perkins had him leave earlier. In a letter on Wednesday, Perkins told Alexander his final day would be this Friday, with paid time off used to cover the balance through July 31.

The Spokesman-Review reported that Alexander wrote that he believes he is being pushed out because of his race. Alexander is the only Black division leader in City Hall.

“I’m unsure of why I’m being treated like this – I assume it’s race – but I request fairness is done,” Alexander wrote in an email to Perkins obtained by The Spokesman-Review.

City Councilwoman Lori Kinnear said it was clear that Alexander was forced out.

“The best way to force somebody out is to make their work situation intolerable, which is what happened,” Kinnear said.

Alexander was hired last November to lead the newly-formed Neighborhoods, Housing and Human Services division, which encompasses the city’s homeless and housing programs.