Kansas City police say man killed in overnight shooting

A man has died in an overnight shooting in a southeastern Kansas City neighborhood, police there said.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Ruskin Way Park, police said in a news release. Officers who were working another call in the area heard gunfire and responded, finding a man later identified as 34-year-old Duan Jones with a gunshot wound, police said.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they did not immediately have any suspects in the case.