Police: Man’s shooting death at Wichita apartment accidental

A 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in central Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood, and police believe the shooting was accidental.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Villa Del Mar Apartments, where officers found 19-year-old Jyrez Ricks, of Wichita, in the apartment parking lot with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. Ricks was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An investigation revealed that an acquaintance of Ricks', 21-year-old Jordan Williams of Wichita, was handling a handgun inside the apartment where Ricks and three other friends were when it accidentally fired, hitting Ricks.

Williams remained at the scene, police said, and was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

“This case is a reminder of the importance of practicing gun safety,” police said in the release. “These incidents are preventable.”