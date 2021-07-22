Police ID man killed in crash while walking on KC interstate

Police have identified a man killed when he was hit by a car as he walked in a northbound lane of Interstate 435 in Kansas City.

Ronald Jackson, 56, of Kansas City, died in the crash that happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday near Front Street, police said. Investigators have said a northbound car on I-435 entered a construction zone, which narrowed travel to a single lane in which Jackson was walking.

Investigators said Jackson was wearing all dark clothing at the time of the crash and that the car’s driver didn’t see him until it was too late.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.