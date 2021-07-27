Coroner identifies man who was shot, killed by Boise police

The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified a man shot and killed by Boise police last weekend as 31-year-old Forest T. Moore.

Coroner Dotti Owens said in a prepared statement that Moore was shot multiple times early Saturday “after an altercation with law enforcement."

Police were called to the Boise neighborhood about 1:20 a.m. by someone who reported a person had been trespassing for a couple of nights in an enclosed area. The Boise Police Department later said in a prepared statement that the officers found a man lying on the ground, and when they asked him to show his hands, he pointed an object at them that they believed was a handgun.

The officers told the man to drop it and then shot him, according to the department. Moore was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The Boise Police Department released a prepared statement Monday saying Moore had a semi-automatic BB gun and held it in a “two-hand firing position at close range."

Boise police officers K. Montague and T. Sigler are on paid administrative leave, which is the department's standard policy following a shooting. The shooting is under investigation by a regional task force and by the Boise Office of Police Accountability.

Moore's death marked the third officer-involved shooting reported by Boise Police in less than a month.