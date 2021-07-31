Police: Man killed in drive-by shooting on NC highway

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in a drive-by shooting on a North Carolina highway, police said.

Garner police Capt. Lorie Smith said Kyree Deron Dickerson was a passenger in the front seat of a Mercedes on U.S. Route 70 near Interstate 40 in Garner when he was shot multiple times, news outlets report.

Dickerson was taken to Wake Medical Center Garner where he died from his injuries, police said. The driver of the car was not injured in the shooting, Smith said.

The shooting doesn’t appear to be a random incident, Smith said, but she declined to comment on whether a suspect or motive had been identified.