30 students displaced from dorm by smoking air conditioner

A burning air conditioner has temporarily displaced about 30 students from a Mississippi State University dormitory.

The Commercial Dispatch reports the air conditioner malfunctioned Sunday on the fifth floor of Cresswell Hall.

University spokesperson Sid Salter says the unit began smoking in a restroom, but that sprinklers and other fire suppression systems did not activate.

Mississippi State moved the students to a local hotel. Salter said repairs could be finished in about a week, allowing students to return.

Salter said the incident was smaller than the fire trucks that appeared might have led people to believe. Mississippi State officials didn't know of any previous problems with the air conditioning unit.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Because the fire suppression system didn’t engage, and we don’t have water damage to deal with, now we just have to clean up the smoke and get the air quality where it needs to be, and generally make sure everything is up to standard,” Salter said.