Town eyes former health building for police, fire department

A south Mississippi town may soon be chasing crooks and dousing fires from a former health center.

The Enterprise-Journal of McComb reports that Magnolia Mayor Tammy Witherspoon is asking Pike County supervisors to let the town take over the former Magnolia Health Center building. The town would like to turn the county-owned building into its police and fire headquarters.

Supervisors voiced preliminary approval of the idea on Friday.

Witherspoon and Magnolia Police Chief Sonya Woodall said the current police station is deteriorating while the health center building is in good shape.

Witherspoon said she secured funding to upgrade the police and fire department when serving as a state senator. Officials earlier looked at a vacant garment factory but decided it was too big.

Woodall said there's room to build a secure sallyport for prisoners in the rear of the health department building.

County attorney Wayne Dowdy said he saw no legal problems with the request.