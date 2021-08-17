National Politics

Kentucky Supreme Court to hear oral arguments

FRANKFORT, Ky.

The Kentucky Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in four cases this week, officials said.

Two cases will be heard on Wednesday and two will be heard on Thursday, a statement from the court clerk said.

The first case involves whether a University of Kentucky doctor made a protected disclosure of suspected wrongdoing. Following arguments in that case, justices will hear a case involving an attempted adoption without terminating the rights of both biological parents.

The third case deals with self-defense immunity and the fourth involves a dispute between the city of Fort Wright and Kentucky Retirement Systems over how pension funds were invested.

Proceedings will take place in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the state Capitol in Frankfort and be livestreamed on Kentucky Educational Television’s website.

  Comments  
