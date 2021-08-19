National Politics

Police officer shoots and kills motorist in Atlanta suburb

The Associated Press

MARIETTA, Ga.

A police officer shot and killed a motorist after making a traffic stop on a busy road in the Atlanta suburbs, authorities said.

The shooting happened near the start of Wednesday afternoon rush hour traffic in Marietta, just northwest of Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The suspect was stopped by police after driving erratically, Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said. The man drove away from officers after hitting several police vehicles in the process, police said said. The chase came to an end near an auto shop along Powder Springs Road and a Cobb County officer opened fire.

A handgun was recovered from the man’s car, Cox said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service