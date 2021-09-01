Kentucky lieutenant governor elected to national role

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has been elected to serve on the National Lieutenant Governors Association Executive Committee.

Her term as as the South Region at-large member begins immediately.

Coleman, Kentucky’s 58th lieutenant governor, was selected for the role through a bipartisan vote of lieutenant governors across the country.

“It is an honor to be appointed to this national leadership position by my fellow lieutenant governors, both Republican and Democrat," Coleman said. "My time with this organization has been a rewarding lesson in statesmanship as we remain nonpartisan in our shared commitment to finding solutions to the challenges of today."