Kelly declares drought watch or warning for most of Kansas

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has placed 87 of the state's 105 counties under a drought watch or warning.

Kelly said Thursday that most of the state has been in drought or abnormally dry conditions for several weeks and she encouraged residents to do what the can to minimize the risk of fire.

Fourteen counties were placed under a drought warning and 73 were under a watch. The 18 counties not included in the declaration are all in southeast Kansas.

The action was recommended by Connie Owen, director of the Kansas Water Office and chairwoman of the Governor’s Drought Response Team.

Kelly said in a statement that while some areas have had normal or higher amounts of rain so far this year, counties in the northwest, central and south-central have received less than 60% of their normal precipitation.

Owen said future outlooks call for the drought-like conditions to continue into the fall, particularly in the northwest counties.