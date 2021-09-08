Officials: Sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal shooting

A sheriff's deputy fatally shot someone early Tuesday in Clearwater, authorities said.

Officials have not identified the person who was shot, or said what led to the shooting.

Clearwater police will invetigate the shooting, which involved a Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy, through the county's Use of Deadly Force Task Force, the release said. The task force was created last year to make certain that law enforcement agencies don't investigate shootings involoving their own officers.

No additional details were immediately available.