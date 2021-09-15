Faulconer struggled to convince a polarized electorate to vote for him

SAN DIEGO — California voters rejected former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s campaign themes of “vanilla” competence, bipartisan governing and old-school Republican ideals.

Unofficial returns from the recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated Newsom will stay in office at least through the end of next year, while Faulconer placed third among the 46 candidates who sought to replace Newsom, behind Republican talk show host Larry Elder and Democrat and YouTube real estate investor Kevin Paffrath.

Faulconer struggled to convince a highly polarized electorate that a moderate Republican could lead the “California comeback” he was promising.

Tuesday night Faulconer blamed the apparent failure of the recall on a mid-campaign shift of focus and the public’s attention away from what critics called Newsom’s shortcomings as governor.

“Here’s the reality: the recall stopped being about Newsom and it turned into a fight over personalities and national politics,” Falconer said at a campaign event in Point Loma’s Liberty Station neighborhood. “Newsom didn’t change, the recall did.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That shift allowed conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, whose message was far more conservative and combative, to leapfrog Faulconer and fellow San Diego recall candidate John Cox in polls this summer.

Faulconer, who served as San Diego mayor from 2014 through 2020, spent much of the campaign traveling across California attacking Newsom on homelessness, taxes, crime and the governor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also made several national TV appearances on cable news channels CNN and Fox.

On the campaign trail, Faulconer touted his record as mayor, saying he successfully reduced homelessness, kept crime rates low and addressed climate change.

But Faulconer never gained much traction statewide. Political consultants generally agreed that Faulconer is not conservative enough for many ardent supporters of the recall on the far right, but that he is too conservative for most of the state’s Democrats — who outnumber Republicans two to one.

Consultants said Faulconer speaks to old-school conservative priorities like lower taxes and pro-business policies, but right-wing voters now gravitate toward more confrontational candidates who criticize the establishment.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

On Tuesday night, Faulconer compared the recall campaign to a circus.

“I’ve never been one to be part of the circus; I’ve been the one who comes in and ends the circus,” he said.

Faulconer was referring to the stability he brought to San Diego after taking over for disgraced former Mayor Bob Filner, who resigned after a notorious sexual harassment scandal in 2013.

Faulconer argued during the campaign that he could similarly steady California by taking over after Newsom, who has faced harsh criticism for his handling of the pandemic.

“I’m proud to have run a campaign based on experience, solutions and bringing people together, because I still believe that’s what Californians want,” he said Tuesday night.

Faulconer’s campaign website features more than 15 detailed policy proposals, nearly all moderate or centrist in approach.

When Faulconer announced his candidacy, he said he intended to run against Newsom in the 2022 election, not just during the recall. Faulconer controls multiple campaign committees related to running for governor or recalling Newsom. Since January, those committees have raised $4.3 million total and spent $3.2 million total.

On Tuesday night, Faulconer declined to commit to a run in 2022 but hinted one was likely.

“Tonight was round one,” he said. “There’s more to come.”

Faulconer said Republicans would need a “big tent coalition” next year that includes voters from outside the party, something he has previously done when running for mayor in Democrat-leaning San Diego.

While Tuesday’s results are certainly a defeat for Faulconer, the recall arguably gave him a head start on 2022 with a boost in name recognition across California and the creation of a statewide campaign organization.

In each of California’s last three general elections for governor, Republican candidates have lost by double digits to Democrats: Meg Whitman to Jerry Brown in 2010, Neel Kashkari to Brown in 2014, and John Cox to Newsom in 2018.

Faulconer, 54, served two terms on the San Diego City Council before being elected mayor in a 2014 special election and then re-elected in 2016. A graduate of San Diego State, he lives in Point Loma.