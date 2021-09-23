Family seeks information after woman disappears in Las Vegas

A Native American woman from northwestern Washington state went missing while on vacation in Las Vegas earlier this month and her family is seeking information.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Reatha May Finkbonner, 30, of Bellingham was in Nevada with her fiancé and friends when she went missing Sept. 3.

Her family has filed missing person reports with the Lummi Nation Police Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Finkbonner is on the Washington State Patrol’s list of missing Indigenous persons, which was released this month, and the Lhaq’temish Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the Lummi Nation, is sharing information about Finkbonner.

Her family tracked her attempts to contact her fiancé and friends on Facebook Messenger at 1:34 p.m., 1:37 p.m., 1:41 p.m. and 5:05 p.m. on Sept. 3. The calls were missed.

A mother of two, Finkbonner has brown eyes and brown or blond hair, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

“Our family is praying for our beloved Reatha May and that she returns safely,” her aunt, Nikki Finkbonner, said.