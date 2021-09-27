US State Department’s press secretary tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON — U.S. State Department press secretary Ned Price on Monday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus after a week of high-level meetings at the U.N. General Assembly.

"After experiencing symptoms for the first time this morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 shortly thereafter, & will now quarantine for the next 10 days," Price said in a tweet.

"I'm feeling under the weather but am grateful for the protection from severe illness offered by safe and effective vaccines."

Price accompanied U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to a number of high-level meetings with foreign partners on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly over the past week.

Blinken tested negative for the virus during a routine check Monday morning, a State Department spokesperson said in a press briefing. Nobody else from the delegation who had traveled to the summit in New York had so far showed symptoms, they said.

The spokesperson also emphasized that Price had not been in personal contact with other foreign delegations since Thursday. According to the State Department's doctors, the risk of exposure to Price's infection probably only began on Saturday.

"(Price) at that time was not around the secretary, he wasn't around any other senior State Department officials or any foreign officials as well," Jalina Porter told journalists.

Another coronavirus infection at the U.N. General Assembly had already caused a stir.

Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said last week that he had tested positive for the virus. The minister had accompanied President Jair Bolsonaro on the trip to address the assembly.

Even before the General Debate, the U.S. hosts had expressed concern that leaders and their delegations from more than 100 countries could spread the virus.

