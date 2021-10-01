Pierce County jury finds man guilty in fatal robbery

A man has been found guilty in the 2019 armed robbery of a popular Puyallup market that ended in the death of its 79-year-old shop owner and the fatal shooting of the convicted man’s friend days later.

Robbrie Thompson, 19, was convicted Thursday by a jury in Pierce County Superior Court. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 19, the News Tribune reported.

Thompson could face life in prison without parole. In this case, prosecutors said sentencing length might be complicated by the fact that Thompson was 16 when he committed his crimes.

Thompson was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree aggravated murder in the deaths of shop owner Soon Ja Nam and 16-year-old Franklin Thuo.

Jurors also found Thompson guilty of first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.