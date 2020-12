We Rebuild Free Covid-19 testing center opens outside St. Clair Square mall in Fairview Heights, Illinois December 03, 2020 02:12 PM

Illinois Department of Public Health has moved its free COVID-19 testing from JJK Center in East St. Louis to St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, Illinois in an effort to increase testing. Testing is available daily from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.