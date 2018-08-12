EXCHANGE: Pilot shares love of flight with youths

In this July 31, 2018 photo, pilot Neil Fotzler makes an entry to his flight usage diary after returning from a ride, at Willard Airport in Savoy, Ill. In 2002, the Champaign resident was approached by the Experimental Aviation Association, an organization that promotes recreational flying, asking if he’d be a volunteer pilot for their Young Eagles initiative. the program is designed to spur interest in flying for youths aged 8 to 17 by giving them their first experience for free. Fotzler identified with the mission, and took off with the Young Eagles for the first time from Willard Airport on Aug. 2, 2002. Since then, he has logged 100 flights for the program. (Vishesh Anand/The News-Gazette via AP ) Vishesh Anand AP