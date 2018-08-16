Trial witnesses back off statements to investigators

Defendant Kenneth Williams, center, is flanked by attorneys Matt McQuaid, and Julie Koehler, during opening arguments in the Hadiya Pendleton murder trial at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Chicago. Williams, and Micheail Ward are standing trial in the 2013 shooting death of Pendleton, a 15-year-old Chicago student just days after she performed with her high school band at then-President Barack Obama’s inaugural festivities. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) Jose M. Osorio AP