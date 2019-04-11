Illinois

2 more teens accused in West Des Moines slaying

The Associated Press

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa

Two more teenagers have been arrested in connection with a West Des Moines slaying.

Police say a 16-year-old was charged with robbery and first-degree murder. Information on the 15-year-old taken into custody wasn't made available because of his age. The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles accused of crimes.

They and two others are accused of killing 18-year-old Sakira Bonner. Police found her lying in a road late Friday night in an area west of Interstate 35. She died later. Police say she'd been beaten and shot after getting into a vehicle to buy marijuana.

Authorities say Bonner was from Chicago but attended high school in Des Moines.

  Comments  

Read Next

Not guilty pleas entered for 75-year-old in fatal stabbing

Illinois

Not guilty pleas entered for 75-year-old in fatal stabbing

The Associated Press

A judge has entered not guilty pleas on behalf of a 75-year-old self-described retired drag queen charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a man in northwestern Indiana who allegedly used a gay slur during a dispute.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE ILLINOIS

Business

Federal authorities warn: Tax fraud can land you in prison

Business

Chicago building once home to Al Capone and family sold

News

University of Chicago Medicine gets $9M gift for trauma care

Illinois

Illinois dad and son charged in Michigan body parts probe

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service