Illinois

Bloomington starting national search for new police chief

The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ill.

The city of Bloomington in central Illinois plans a nationwide search to replace its retiring police chief.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason says he plans to advertise the position in the next few weeks with the International Association of Chiefs of Police and other organizations. The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports Gleason says he sees "no need in using a consultant." He says the city can handle the search internally.

Current Police Chief Clay Wheeler is retiring effective June 21. The 52-year-old says his wife's breast cancer diagnosis prompted his decision. He has been chief since May 2018. Wheeler says his wife is recovering and it's "time to put family first and go enjoy life."

Wheeler says before he retires he wants to address teen violence and focus on two unsolved murders.

