Illinois

More flights cancelled at Chicago airports after snowfall

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

About 190 flights have been cancelled at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport following a snowstorm that also shut down hundreds of flights over the weekend.

The Chicago Department of Aviation reports that four flights also have been cancelled Monday morning at Midway International Airport while delays at both airports were averaging fewer than 15 minutes.

The National Weather Service says more than five inches of snow fell Sunday at O'Hare. Another four inches or so was on the ground at Midway. The storm forced about 1,000 flight cancelations Sunday at O'Hare. There were 140 reported at Midway.

  Comments  

Read Next

Illinois

Former Purdue Northwest professor leaves $8M to school

The Associated Press

A building at Purdue University Northwest is being named in honor of a former professor who left about $8 million from his estate for student scholarships and professorships.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE ILLINOIS

Business

Chicago post office open late for last-minute tax filers

News

Southern Illinois inmates train dogs from animal shelter

Entertainment

Man who says he helped actor stage attack wins boxing title

Illinois

Wintry weather leads to cancelations at O’Hare, Midway

Illinois

Notre Dame to use metal detectors at Notre Dame Stadium

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service