Youth soccer coach charged with sexual abuse of girls

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

A former coach with the Chicago Fire junior soccer team has been arrested on charges that he tried to trick young female players into having sex with him and inappropriately touched a player.

The Chicago Tribune reports that prosecutors allege 49-year-old Fernando Calderon suggested to players that having sex with him would make them more flexible for soccer and rubbed a girl's chest under the guise of measuring it.

Calderon remained in Cook County Jail on Monday. He's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on felony charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and indecent solicitation of a minor.

Officials with the youth club of the professional adult Chicago Fire soccer club notified parents that Calderon has been dismissed as a coach. It wasn't immediately known if Caldron has an attorney.

