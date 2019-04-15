Illinois

SIU-Carbondale adding recruiters in Chicago and St. Louis

The Associated Press

CARBONDALE, Ill.

Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is making another move in its effort to reverse declining enrollment by stationing additional recruiters in Chicago and St. Louis.

The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports university officials say they will add a recruiter in both cities and will hire another full-time recruiter to be stationed in Chicago.

Associate Chancellor Jennifer DeHaemers notes out-of-state institutions have increased their presence in Illinois, particularly in Chicago, upping the competition for students. She says the additional recruiters in cities that have long been key sources of new students will help SIU be more competitive.

DeHaemers says the university isn't taking its eye off the southern Illinois population, and will continue to have Carbondale-based staff visiting the area and central Illinois.

Enrollment at the Carbondale campus dropped to 12,817 students this fall semester. The campus's enrollment is about half of its 1991 peak of 24,869 students.

  Comments  

Read Next

Chicago prosecutor to start erasing pot convictions soon

Illinois

Chicago prosecutor to start erasing pot convictions soon

The Associated Press

A top Chicago prosecutor says she hopes to begin expunging minor cannabis convictions in the coming months but acknowledges it won't be easy to implement her plan and that her office is still figuring out its scope.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE ILLINOIS

News

Excerpts from recent editorials in newspapers in Illinois

Business

Partnership signed between Chicago, Israeli nonprofit

Illinois

Youth soccer coach charged with sexual abuse of girls

Illinois

More flights cancelled at Chicago airports after snowfall

Illinois

Former Purdue Northwest professor leaves $8M to school

Business

Chicago post office open late for last-minute tax filers

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service