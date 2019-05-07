2 men charged with Chicago woman’s shooting death

Prosecutors allege a Chicago woman was killed by a bullet fired by alleged gang members targeting a rival they observed selling marijuana from a car in a parking lot.

Bryant Mitchell and Marco Zabala, both of Chicago, are charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the April 26 slaying of Candice Dickerson. The mother of three was shopping for a cellphone in a nearby store when she was shot.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows the 23-year-old Mitchell flashing gang signs at the occupants of the auto and tracking the vehicle. Mitchell is also seen pointing a gun at the auto and firing four shots.

Although the car's rear window was shattered, no occupant was injured. Two of the shots hit an ambulance. The fourth shot went through the window of the store and hit Dickerson in the face.

A Cook County judge ordered Mitchell held without bail during a hearing Tuesday. The 24-year-old Zabala was charged late Tuesday.

An assistant public defender says Mitchell was in school to get his commercial driver's license and was a general laborer. It wasn't immediately known if Zabala has a lawyer.