The Latest: 4 people, dog rescued from Illinois floodwaters

A utility worker walks the edge of the floodwaters submerging Broadway in Westville, N.J. Thursday, June 20, 2019. Severe storms containing heavy rains and strong winds spurred flooding across southern New Jersey, disrupting travel and damaging some property. AP Photo

The Latest on severe weather across the United States (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Four people and a dog in a central Illinois village had to be rescued by police dive teams from rising waters during flash flooding after heavy rainstorms.

The flooding in Illinois happened as severe weather Wednesday and Thursday struck several parts of the United States, leaving more than 200,000 people without power across the South and flooding neighborhoods near Philadelphia.

In Illinois, several homeowners in Bethany, southeast of Springfield, were cut off Wednesday afternoon. The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports that at least one car became submerged.

The flooding was part of unseasonably wet weather across the region. Much of central Illinois was under a flash flood watch or warning Wednesday.

Forecasters warned that more storms were expected to fire up Thursday over parts of the Midwest and the South.

___

9:30 a.m.

Damaging storms have left more than 200,000 people without power across the southern United States, and forecasters say more are on the way.

The Storm Prediction Center says wind damage including fallen trees that pulled down power lines and struck buildings happened along a line from Texas to Alabama. A few isolated tornadoes were reported.

More than 70,000 homes and businesses are without power in Arkansas, and more than 30,000 outages each are reported in Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, where crews are out working to remove toppled trees and clear blocked roads.

Forecasters say storms are moving eastward, and more severe weather is possible on Thursday in Alabama and Georgia all the way up the Eastern Seaboard to Pennsylvania. Flooding already is causing travel problems near Philadelphia.