Suburban family discovers helicopter wheel lodged in ceiling

The owner of a suburban Chicago flight school is taking responsibility for a wheel found lodged in the ceiling of a house over the weekend.

Amy Summers of SummerSkyz Inc. of Lansing says the wheel that homeowner Linda Taylor-Whitt found hanging from the ceiling of their bathroom late Saturday is a helicopter ground-handling wheel.

Taylor-Whitt says she and her family discovered the wheel and the damage it caused when they returned from dinner. She says Summers has been in touch with her and explained what happened.

Summers says the wheel is used to move a helicopter from one hangar to another. It was still attached to the helicopter when a flight instructor flew it out of Lansing Municipal Airport.

Summers says in addition to contacting the homeowner, she has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration.