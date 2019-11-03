Juvenile charged in Halloween shooting to remain in custody

A teenage boy charged in the shooting of two people on Halloween, including a 7-year-old girl who was out trick-or-treating, is expected to remain in custody through the weekend.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports boy appeared in Cook County juvenile court Saturday. The judge ordered the boy held in custody at least through the weekend. A Monday hearing is scheduled.

The teen faces attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm for the Thursday attack. He isn't being named because he's a juvenile.

Police have said they believe it was a gang-related shooting and the man who was the target was a 30-year-old shot in the hand. The girl was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The shooting occurred Halloween evening in the Little Village neighborhood on Chicago's southwest side.