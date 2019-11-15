5-year-old dies in first Texas flu fatality of season, health officials say

A child has died in Rio Grande, Texas, after succumbing to the flu, health officials announced Friday.

The death occurred during the week of Nov. 3, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services weekly flu report.

The child did not get a flu shot, health officials said. No other information about the death has been released.

Internal Medicine specialist Dr. Donna Casey at Texas Health Dallas hospital said numbers have risen weekly and said some “cases even came early,” CBSDFW.COM reported.

“We actually started seeing the flu in August, and it’s usually my travelers that we see first. We’ve had cases of all ages,” Casey told CBSDFW.

An uptick of flu activity is expected to rise, state health officials said, and children 5 years and younger are most susceptible to “flu-related complications.”

The best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.