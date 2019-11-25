Man charged in weekend death of UIC student

A white vehicle is parked at the scene of a death investigation in a University of Illinois at Chicago parking garage Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Chicago. Authorities say the body of a missing University of Illinois at Chicago student has been found in a car inside campus parking garage. The Cook County medical examiner identified the woman found Saturday as 19-year-old Ruth George of Berwyn. Erin Hooley

Chicago police say a man who lived near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus has been charged in the strangulation of a student.

The body of 19-year-old Ruth George of Berwyn was found in a campus parking lot over the weekend. The Cook County medical examiner says an autopsy showed George died of strangulation.

Charged Monday with first-degree murder and sexual assault is 26-year-old Donald Thurman. Police say Thurman was released from an Illinois prison last year after completing a six-year sentence for a 2016 armed robbery.

Campus police found George unresponsive in the garage on Saturday after her family had reported her missing. Chicago authorities pronounced George dead at the scene.

Thurman is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.