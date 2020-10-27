Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Illinois

Man sitting a kitchen table in Chicago hit by gunfire, dies

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

A man died early Tuesday when a stray bullet entered a home on Chicago’s far south side and struck him as he sat at a kitchen table, police said.

When gunfire erupted outside the home about 1:45 a.m., police said the 41-year-old man was struck in the chest by a bullet that passed through a window in the home.

Chicago police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the West Pullman neighborhood.

No arrests were made and the shooting remains under investigation, police said.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Illinois

Hayrack ride overturns, killing 1 in western Illinois

October 26, 2020 2:29 PM

Illinois

Body found in nature preserve identified as Ingleside man

October 26, 2020 10:33 AM

Illinois

Authorities: 3 teenagers dead in southern Illinois car crash

October 25, 2020 4:08 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service