Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Illinois

Gary officer shoots police dog after attack during arrest

The Associated Press

GARY, Ind.

A Gary police officer shot and wounded a police dog when the canine attacked him as officers were arresting a suspect in an armed carjacking, police said.

The dog, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois named Thanos, was taken to the Hobart Animal Clinic in fair condition after being shot early Monday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said that Thanos lunged at an officer as sheriff's deputies were working with Gary officers to arrest the carjacking suspect, the Post-Tribune reported.

He said the sheriff's office is reviewing the incident involving the dog, which is part of the sheriff's office's police force.

“I have a deep sense of respect and admiration for our K-9s, their handlers and the job they perform during intense and sometimes chaotic situations,” he said in a statement.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Illinois

Man thought mom had daughter found in Chicago with sibling

November 17, 2020 10:04 AM

Illinois

Chicago police: 5-year-old shot in head in drive-by shooting

November 17, 2020 9:11 AM

Illinois

Education Department investigating anti-Semitism at Illinois

November 16, 2020 8:17 PM

News

COVID-19 hospitalizations prompt administrators’ pleas

November 16, 2020 5:47 PM

News

Congresswoman self-isolates after positive COVID-19 test

November 16, 2020 5:06 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service