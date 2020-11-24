Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Illinois

Storms possible across South, Midwest on eve of Thanksgiving

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

Severe weather — including tornadoes — will be possible across large parts of the South and Midwest just before Thanksgiving, forecasters say.

Damaging winds will be the main threat on Wednesday, but a tornado or two will also be possible across the region, the national Storm Prediction Center is forecasting.

More than 21 million people will at a marginal risk of severe Wednesday in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana.

That includes several large metro areas including Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Louisville, Kentucky and Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Illinois

Rittenhouse attorney says judge allowed him on case

November 23, 2020 2:26 PM

Illinois

Central Illinois man gets probation for threatening lawmaker

November 23, 2020 1:27 PM

Illinois

NW Indiana girl, 13, leaning out car window dies in accident

November 23, 2020 11:19 AM

Illinois

Trial delay for Quincy woman accused in crash that killed 4

November 22, 2020 3:25 PM

News

Rules about police wearing masks vary widely across US

November 22, 2020 2:24 PM

News

Illinois again reports daily COVID-19 cases at more than 10K

November 22, 2020 2:19 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service