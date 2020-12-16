Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Man enters guilty plea in fatal shooting of ex-wife

The Associated Press

JUNEAU, Wis.

A Beaver Dam man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his ex-wife in a plea deal with prosecutors.

Ulisses Medina Espinosa, 33, entered the plea to first-degree intentional homicide Tuesday in Dodge County Circuit Court.

Medina Espinosa will get a life sentence, but under the terms of the plea agreement may be eligible for parole and community supervision.

He was charged with the March 2019 shooting death of Stacia Hollinshead. The shooting took place at a Beaver Dam residence while Hollinshead and her daughter were visiting her grandparents. Hollinshead was shot 15 times while the girl was in a nearby room.

Hollinshead was an assistant state's attorney in DeKalb County, Illinois. Hollinshead had filed for divorce from Medina Espinosa in 2016 and filed for a protective order against him the same year.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 5.

The prosecution has agreed to argue for no more than 50 years in prison until parole eligibility and the defense no less than 30 years in prison.

