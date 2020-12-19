Belleville News-Democrat Logo
6 wounded by gunman during party inside Chicago hair salon

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

A gunman opened fire during a party early Saturday inside a Chicago beauty salon and wounded six people, police said.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. in the South Side neighborhood of Burnside after the gunman walked in on the gathering.

A 41-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and taken a hospital in serious condition, police said. Four other men, ages 28 to 48, and a 36-year-old woman were taken to hospitals in fair condition.

The gunman fled after the shooting and no arrests were immediately made. Police didn’t say how many people were inside the salon when the shooting happened.

