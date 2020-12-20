Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Inmate, 36, dies at northwest Illinois prison

The Associated Press

THOMSON, Ill.

A 36-year-old inmate at the federal prison in the northwestern Illinois community of Thomson has died, according to prison officials.

Federal Bureau of Prisons officials said Patrick Bacon was found unresponsive in his cell around midnight Friday. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. No further details about the circumstances of his death were released, according to Sauk Valley Media.

Bacon had been in custody at Thomson prison since October. He was serving a 10-year sentence ordered in California for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, aiding and abetting and assault resulting in serious bodily harm.

His death is the fourth of its kind at Thomson this year. Most of them died after fights with other inmates at the high-security prison, which has roughly 1,400 inmates a the penitentiary and its minimum-security satellite camp.

